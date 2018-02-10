RunLagos: All the Winners at 2018 #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon

Kenya-born Frenchman Abraham Kiprotich on Saturday won the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as Kenyan and Ethiopian marathoners once again dominated the competition, carting away the first three prizes.

Kenyan marathoners dominated the elite division of the race winning the first, second and third prizes in the male category. The Ethiopians were dominant in the female category.

For the first position of the 42km in the male category race, Kiprotich won with a time of 2:13:04, while his compatriot, Kiboss Ronny came second with the time of 2:13:26.

Victor Benjamin completed the Kenyan domination coming in the third position with the time of 2:13:29.

For the female category, Ethiopia’s Herpha Guta won the race, while compatriots Girma Getachew was second and Ayelu Hordofa third.

In the indigenous category, Iliya Pam won for the second time running while his closet rival and 2016 maiden edition winner Sharabutu Philibus came second. Williams Kefas came third in the long distance race.

For the indigenous 10km race, Stephen Daniels came first with a brand new GAC car worth N7 million, Poku Luka came second, winning N1 million, while Joy Musa was third and got N750,000.

For the 10km female category, Rose Akuso emerged winner and got a star price of N7 million with other incentives. Fostina Ogu came second with the cash price of N1 million, while Holland Saleh came third and got N750,000.

Over 100,000 runners participated in the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon that offered $208,000

Photo Credit: Lagos State Government