Chrystallis Conversations hosts First Event in Lagos | Here’s What Went Down



Chrystallis Conversations, a women-focused online talk platform founded by renowned media and communications expert Kemi Ogunleye, held its first-ever live event on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The event tagged Fear-Less! Pursuing Your Best Life with Courage and Conviction” was held at an exclusive location in Victoria Island, Lagos, and was headline sponsored by Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, which supported the initiative as part of its commitment to enabling success for women. Other sponsors include Fetswallet, a leading payment solutions company, as well as AXA Mansard, House of Tara, and Debbo Africa.

It was an intimate night of insightful conversations and networking. The event kicked off with a heartfelt musical performance by classically-trained singer Funmi Bucknor, followed by a captivating poetry reading session by prolific writer and poet Wana Udobang (Wana Wana), and ended with engaging one-on-one conversations with entertainment mogul, politician, and social activist Olubankole “Banky W” Wellington, and filmmaker and women’s rights advocate Ego Boyo.

Chrystallis Conversations is a platform for women to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives. It has gained recognition for facilitating insightful discussions and thought-provoking conversations around women’s empowerment.

Commenting after the event, Kemi Ogunleye, creator and host of Chrytallis Conversations, expressed excitement about the success of the outing. She said:

“Chrystallis Conversations has come a long way since we first debuted on YouTube in 2017. I am happy to see how much we’ve grown and how much value we are adding to our community. Chrystallis is committed to creating more opportunities for women to share, unburden, and connect with each other in a safe and affirming environment, and I am so grateful to our sponsors, speakers, guests, and community, because without their support and contributions, we would not be able to do what we do.”

About Chrystallis Conversations

Founded by Kemi Ogunleye, a 20-year veteran of the media and communications sector, Chrystallis Conversations is a talk platform and a vibrant community for women that are on a daily journey to becoming their best selves. With more than 50 episodes since its inception in 2017, the talk show has consistently offered deep insights, heartfelt discussions, and inspiring moments. The platform has grown exponentially over the last six years, a testament to the insightful nature of our conversations and the invaluable connection and growth offered by the Chrystallis community.

Chrystallis remains committed to exploring heartfelt issues and topics that resonate with the Nigerian woman. They believe that by sharing their stories and experiences, they can change minds, they can change lives, and they can ultimately change the world.

More information can be found at: www.chrystallis.com

For Media Enquiries, Email: [email protected]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kemi Ogunleye (@chrystallisconversations)

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Chrystallis Conversations