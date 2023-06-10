All The #AsoebiBella Looks from Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal Reception | #ANIIKE2023

Nigerian comedienne and digital creator, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin had the dream wedding she’s always wished for with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha on June 10, 2023.

The beautiful occasion attracted Nigerian celebrities, friends, and well-wishers of the couple who were elegantly garbed in the yellow-themed Asoebi. As always, BellaNaija is on hand to share with you some of the beautiful looks and highlights of the event.

See our favourite looks below:

Saga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Tosin Ajibade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tosin Ajibade | Influencer Marketing Coach (@thetosinajibade)

Ese Eriata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESE ERIATA (@eriata_ese)

Nini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Ini Dima-Okojie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Swazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swazzi (@officialswazzi)

Ronke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑 𝐎 𝐍 𝐊 𝐄 (@bybronx)

Uriel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Temitope Olowoniyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Liquorose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nancy Isime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mimi Linda Yina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

Shaffy Bello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

RMD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Boma