All The #AsoebiBella Looks from Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu Asuoha's Vow Renewal Reception | #ANIIKE2023

Redefining Hair Excellence: BKuniquehair and Rita Dominic's Collaborative Collection

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Harness Your Inner Travel Guru at the 2023 Travel Consultant Training Program starting in July 2023

9mobile hosted the Maiden Edition of Their Essay Competition in 2022 | Here Are the Emerged Winners

D’USSE cognac Hosts Global Ambassador to an Exquisite Cocktail experience in Lagos.

The Heineken's Epic UEFA Champions League Final is coming to Lagos this June | Here is what to expect

Experience the Beauty of Craftsmanship at the Exquisite Lagos Leather Fair | June 17th & 18th

Burna Boy's Sold-Out 'Love, Damini' Concert at the London Stadium in 19 Striking Photos

Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for 'A Better You' | Watch

Nigerian comedienne and digital creator, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin had the dream wedding she’s always wished for with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha on June 10, 2023.

The beautiful occasion attracted Nigerian celebrities, friends, and well-wishers of the couple who were elegantly garbed in the yellow-themed Asoebi. As always, BellaNaija is on hand to share with you some of the beautiful looks and highlights of the event.

See our favourite looks below:

Saga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Tosin Ajibade

Ese Eriata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESE ERIATA (@eriata_ese)

Nini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Swazzi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swazzi (@officialswazzi)

Ronke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐑 𝐎 𝐍 𝐊 𝐄 (@bybronx)

Uriel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Temitope Olowoniyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nancy Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mimi Linda Yina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

Shaffy Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

RMD

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Boma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

