Events
All The #AsoebiBella Looks from Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal Reception | #ANIIKE2023
Nigerian comedienne and digital creator, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin had the dream wedding she’s always wished for with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha on June 10, 2023.
The beautiful occasion attracted Nigerian celebrities, friends, and well-wishers of the couple who were elegantly garbed in the yellow-themed Asoebi. As always, BellaNaija is on hand to share with you some of the beautiful looks and highlights of the event.
See our favourite looks below:
Saga
View this post on Instagram
Tosin Ajibade
View this post on Instagram
Ese Eriata
View this post on Instagram
Nini
View this post on Instagram
Ini Dima-Okojie
View this post on Instagram
Swazzi
View this post on Instagram
Ronke
View this post on Instagram
Uriel
View this post on Instagram
Temitope Olowoniyan
View this post on Instagram
Liquorose
View this post on Instagram
Nancy Isime
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Linda Yina
View this post on Instagram
Shaffy Bello
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
RMD
View this post on Instagram
Boma
View this post on Instagram