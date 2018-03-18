On episode 8 of Forbes Africa’s “Against The Odds” with Peace Hyde, BellaNaija founder and CEO Uche Pedro talks about how she has grown her digital media business into the leading platform on the continent covering entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.
Voted as one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs on the continent, Uche Pedro has always been a strong advocator of the tech sector in Nigeria and its ability to present opportunities for millennials on the continent. But that journey has not been without its challenges.
On this episode, find out how she overcame her challenges to build one of the most recognizable tech companies in Nigeria.
Watch:
You are an inspiration Uche. I find it a privilege having women like you to inspire women like us. My take home ‘Define your own success’.
Bellanaijarians let’s tell Uche what she wants to hear. Uche you are making an “IMPACT”, you are inspiring… ehm, what else, I think I’ve run out of words. Cough.
How is she making an impact. List five things only how she’s unique with this blog. I’m waiting. Overrated blog
JustSaying, you didn’t get my gist 😁 We know they will soon wipe off the comments if we say it the way it is, so let’s tell her what “she wants to hear”.