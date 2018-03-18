On episode 8 of Forbes Africa’s “Against The Odds” with Peace Hyde, BellaNaija founder and CEO Uche Pedro talks about how she has grown her digital media business into the leading platform on the continent covering entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

Voted as one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs on the continent, Uche Pedro has always been a strong advocator of the tech sector in Nigeria and its ability to present opportunities for millennials on the continent. But that journey has not been without its challenges.

On this episode, find out how she overcame her challenges to build one of the most recognizable tech companies in Nigeria.

Watch:

