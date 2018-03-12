Maximise this Opportunity to Study in a Top US University! Meet with Auburn University Representatives | March 13th & 14th

Earn your degree from Auburn University and join famous alumni such as the CEO of Apple and six NASA astronauts. Auburn University (AU) is one of the most highly ranked public Universities in the United States of America and is open to Nigerian students for admission!

Students wishing to study a Bachelors degree will require credit (C6 minimum) in WAEC/NECO. Students are given award-winning wrap around support including free airport pickup, visa counselling, merit scholarships and tailored academic support throughout their 4 years of study. A key benefit is that international students do not need to submit SAT results for admission! They have the opportunity to choose from over 140+ Undergraduate degrees, ranging from Agriculture, Business, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture to Arts.

Students wishing to study their Masters at Auburn are usually required to have a 3.0 GPA from their first degree. Masters students will have access to a range of courses, including Public Admin, Mathematics, Education and world-renowned Engineering courses including Biosystems Engineering, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & Software Engineering and more.

Students who study Engineering or any other Science, Technology or Mathematics degree in the USA are eligible for a 3-year post-study work visa in the United States and can expect an average graduate salary of 65,000 USD per annum. This is a fantastic return on investment!

Nigerian students will particularly love the warm and friendly environment at AU. Nestled in a serene and safe community only 1.5 hours from Atlanta, the campus has a close-knit student environment with amazing energy and school spirit. Their sports teams consistently place in the top leagues, especially for American Football. The Auburn Tiger football team have enjoyed 12 undefeated seasons and consistently smash divisional championships. This season, the Auburn Tigers are led by two-star Nigerian players dubbed as the ‘Auburn Princes’; Prince Tega Wanogho and Prince Sammons. They are joined by fellow star recruits from Nigeria- Kayode Oladele and Richard Jibunor.

Meet Auburn University staff in Lagos and Abuja. You can make one-to-one inquiries about your future and have your transcripts assessed for partial merit scholarship!

Date: Wednesday, March 13th, 2018

Time: 11.00 am – 1.00 pm

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: Thursday, March 14th, 2018

Time: 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm

Venue: UKEAS, Ground Floor, 50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas & Oseji Building, Between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Call or Whatsapp +234 704 444 3309 to make your appointment!

