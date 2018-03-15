“Thank God she has come back to her senses” – #BBNaija’s Alex’s Mum asks Nigerians to keep Supporting Her

Big Brother Naija housemate Alex’s mother, has released a video pleading with Nigerians to forgive Alex for her behavior on Sunday evening, when her fellow housemate Leo was evicted.
When Alex found out Leo had been asked to leave the house, she cried non stop and this seemed to have gotten on people’s nerves as many said she had lost the plot of the game.
Following people’s reaction, Alex’s mum released a video where she asked for Nigerians to forgive her and continue supporting her as she is very emotional person.
She also said she was glad Alex had gotten her sense back and has returned to the lively, jovial person we saw in the first few weeks of the show.
Watch video below:
GOOD MORNING FAM❤️❤️❤️ . . Trust you all had a lovely night rest because today is another beautiful day that the lord has made and it will surely be in our favor in Jesus Name . . . PASSIONATE APPEAL FROM MRS EBERE ASOGWA(Alex's Mom) . . On behalf of Alex she hopes you all understand Alex and forgive her if she misbehaves in the house or shows her emotions a lot ,she believes Alex will get back to the energetic and vibrant girl she has always been and she is also thanking each and everyone of you for your support and contributions towards keeping her daughter in the house .
Alex actually lost a lot of fans when she went off course and stuck to Leo like an effin leech. She’s most likely to go home this Sunday because of that. She lost her initial spark. I thought she was going to be the Karen of this house. I still gave her 50% of my votes though. Hopefully a miracle happens and she stays. Her mom is now bothered. Eeyah.