“Thank God she has come back to her senses” – #BBNaija’s Alex’s Mum asks Nigerians to keep Supporting Her

Big Brother Naija housemate Alex’s mother, has released a video pleading with Nigerians to forgive Alex for her behavior on Sunday evening, when her fellow housemate Leo was evicted.

When Alex found out Leo had been asked to leave the house, she cried non stop and this seemed to have gotten on people’s nerves as many said she had lost the plot of the game.

Following people’s reaction, Alex’s mum released a video where she asked for Nigerians to forgive her and continue supporting her as she is very emotional person.

She also said she was glad Alex had gotten her sense back and has returned to the lively, jovial person we saw in the first few weeks of the show.

