#BBNaija: Leo & Ifu (LiFu) EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

11.03.2018

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight has been no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember.

Tonight it was LIfu that was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House. It was a thrilling and emotional 90 minutes.

Ebuka, who was dressed to the nines as usual, revealed that after today, the remaining 10 housemates will start to play the game as individuals, instead of the pairs they have been playing as since the game started.

The fourth pair to leave the House was LIFU. Everyone bid them a beautiful farewell and they exited the House with grace.

What was your favourite moment of tonight’s Live Show?

3 Comments on #BBNaija: Leo & Ifu (LiFu) EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House
  • Toese March 11, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    They are evicted because they are not ‘sexing’ or touching …..
    Endtime viewers…

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Olori March 12, 2018 at 6:13 am

      I’m telling you! Ifu is such an intelligent woman!!! Eloquent and sharp. The rest are just there saying and doing lame nonsense 24/7. The BBNaija audience is quite a shallow set. Imagine Miracle being the biggest contender to win. I’m shook.

      Love this! 8
  • Mamamia March 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Awwwwww will miss you Leo… You are a rare gentleman…. Keep it up! Now rooting for Teddy A or Ricco.

    Love this! 7 Reply
