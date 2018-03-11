Rihanna becomes First Female artist to cross 2 Billion streams on Apple Music 👏

Rihanna is celebrating another milestone in her career, having crossed the 2 billion streams mark on Apple Music, the very first female artist to achieve the feat.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Apple Music also released the top 20 most streamed women on their platform with Rihanna coming in first position. Taylor Swift comes in second, while Beyoncè is third.

See the full list below:

To celebrate this milestone, Rihanna posted a video on her Instagram page with a Nigerian all-children dance group, Dream Catchers performing a dance routine to DJ Spinall & Wizkid‘s latest song, Nowo.

Watch the video below: