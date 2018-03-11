BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rihanna becomes First Female artist to cross 2 Billion streams on Apple Music 👏

11.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Rihanna becomes First Female artist to cross 2 Billion streams on Apple Music 👏

Rihanna is celebrating another milestone in her career, having crossed the 2 billion streams mark on Apple Music, the very first female artist to achieve the feat.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Apple Music also released the top 20 most streamed women on their platform with Rihanna coming in first position. Taylor Swift comes in second, while Beyoncè is third.

See the full list below:

Who runs the world? Here are the Top 20 Women in Streaming. #IWD2018

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic) on

To celebrate this milestone, Rihanna posted a video on her Instagram page with a Nigerian all-children dance group, Dream Catchers performing a dance routine to DJ Spinall & Wizkid‘s latest song, Nowo.

Watch the video below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija