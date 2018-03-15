Another One! Sope Aluko to star in Sony’s ‘Venom’ alongside Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams

Nigerian-born actress Sope Aluko, who starred in Marvel’s Black Panther, has bagged a role in Sony’s new project Venom.

Venom was written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner and directed by Ruben Fleischer. The movie stars Tom Hardy who plays the supervillain, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.

Not much about the plot is known other then it will be Spider-Man-centric, but won’t be related to the Spider-Man cinematic universe. The movie is slated to show in theaters October 5.