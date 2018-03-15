It’s Official…”Black Panther 2″ is Absolutely Happening!

Ladies and Gentleman, great news, it looks like we’ll be back in Wakanda in the nearest future!

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made it known in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Black Panther 2 is absolutely happening.

In the interview he was asked to spill the tea on Black Panther sequel and he said –

Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.

The Marvel movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright, is already the biggest box office movie of 2018, having crossed the $1 Billion mark.