Seun Kuti’s “Black Times” album ranks 8th on Billboard World Music Chart 🙌

Seun Kuti is definitely making huge steps on the big stage. His latest album Black Times has surged up to 8th on the Billboard World Music Chart.

He is definitely following in the footsteps of his father, the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti whose Live in Detroit album made it to No. 9 on the same chart in 1986.

Ecstatic at his latest achievement, Seun Kuti shared the news on his Instagram page as he wrote:

Debut No 8 in the billboard world music chart. My first ever album to get in the charts. Fehintola and Fela come and see ur son oooooo! Thanks for ur support Struggle people. Thanks to my label K7 and STRUTT.

Photo Credit: @shotsdboss