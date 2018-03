ThisDay Style Magazine is out with its latest issue, and we love the cover!

This week’s cover features Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who turned 40 last month and celebrated her new age with a 5 day event.

See photos below:



Credit:

Interview by – @duchesskaykay

Photographer – @spotlightpi

Makeup – @bibyonce

Hair – Peterperfect

Stylist – @flostyling