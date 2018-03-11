For the Love of the Arts! Bolanle Austen-Peters covers Guardian Life Magazine

Bolanle Austen-Peters is on the cover this week’s Guardian Life Magazine.
After a successful law career, Austen-Peters started Terra Kulture, a Nigerian-based art, educational and cultural organization. She is also behind the production of the internationally acclaimed musicals SARO and WAKAA, among others.
Grab a copy of today’s Guardian Life in The Guardian to know more about the woman pushing Nigerian culture to the world.
Watch the making of the cover blow:
