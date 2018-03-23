\"\"

“Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive” – Bill Gates | WATCH

23.03.2018

"Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive" - WATCH Bill Gates speak on his Visit to Nigeria - BellaNaijaBillionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates has said Nigeria will only thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive.

Gates said this while meeting with the National Economic Council (NEC) on his visit to Abuja, Nigeria.

He has invested about $1.6 billion in Nigeria so far, he said.

While Gates said he was impressed by Nigeria’s growth in recent years, especially in technology, he urged the government to invest more in both the health and education sectors.

Nigeria should also focus on human capital, he said, rather than prioritising on physical capital.

Watch him speak below:

3 Comments on “Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive” – Bill Gates | WATCH
  • Truth March 23, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Well said BIll, let them know. The best capital for any flourishing nation, is its human capital’s success..

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Dust March 23, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      He is saying rubbish, not everyone in the U.S is thriving.. Everyone cannot thrive in an economic system that needs money to work bcos money is a scarce resource.. this economic system ensures that there will be people that have and those that don’t have..

      Love this! 0
  • abby March 23, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    @ Dust Jeez! He doesnt literally mean everyone now come on argh!

    Love this! 4 Reply
