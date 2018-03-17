BellaNaija

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Wole Ojo, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Bayray McNwizu in "Conversations at Dinner"

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This Saturday we’re featuring EbonyLife Films “Conversations at Dinner”.

Conversations at Dinner is a Nigerian film produced and directed by Tope Oshin Ogun and written by Yinka Ogun. The movie stars Wole Ojo, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Bayray McNwizu, Olakunle Fawole, Iyke Michael, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Benneth Ogbeiwi, Kunle Coker amongst others.

The Synopsis

Chidi Obi is getting married, and everyone is coming to town to attend the wedding, including his erratic and troublesome older sister. The family decides to have a little diner party of sorts, and invite the Ojo’s, their long time neighbors and friends, whose only son Bayo is Chidi’s childhood friend, and whose only daughter Shade, is around with her husband.

The diner goes well, as old friends catch up on lost time and fond memories are relived, then suddenly, everything goes awry, as a simple argument, evolves into a cross fire, revealing a lot of pent-up emotions.

Watch:

