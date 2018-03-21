Did Bonang Matheba Nail her attempt to Speak Yoruba? Watch this B.T.S Video for SCHICK Magazine’s Cover Shoot

SCHICK Magazine’s latest cover star, Bonang Matheba shares her linguistic skills and more with her fans in a fun, ‘tongue-in-chic’ behind the scenes interview shot during her cover shoot.
Find out facts you didn’t know about the South African Media personality and her pretty good attempt at speaking Yoruba!
Watch:
No connection with her, I think the sunshades were distracting. Too much make up, too much colour, too much over exertions. Sighhhhhh……
Tongue in chic abi tongue in cheek? Bellan0
Love her , she seems to be such fun
Who did her make up … literally ombré from neck down