BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Did Bonang Matheba Nail her attempt to Speak Yoruba? Watch this B.T.S Video for SCHICK Magazine’s Cover Shoot

21.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

SCHICK Magazine’s latest cover star, Bonang Matheba shares her linguistic skills and more with her fans in a fun, ‘tongue-in-chic’ behind the scenes interview shot during her cover shoot.

Find out facts you didn’t know about the South African Media personality and her pretty good attempt at speaking Yoruba!

Watch:

4 Comments on Did Bonang Matheba Nail her attempt to Speak Yoruba? Watch this B.T.S Video for SCHICK Magazine’s Cover Shoot
  • Rita Toronto March 21, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    No connection with her, I think the sunshades were distracting. Too much make up, too much colour, too much over exertions. Sighhhhhh……

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Amaka March 21, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Tongue in chic abi tongue in cheek? Bellan0

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Damilola March 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Love her , she seems to be such fun

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Noni March 21, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Who did her make up … literally ombré from neck down

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija