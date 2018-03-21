BLK/OPL is in Nigeria! Kehinde Smith, Anita Brows & Powede Lawrence at the Launch Party in Lagos

It was all shades of beauty as BLK OPL Nigeria hosted Lagos’ finest makeup enthusiasts in celebration of the “BLK OPL Launch Party” on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at the Lagos Continental Hotel V.I. The event was put together to celebrate the brand’s transition to a sleeker, more sophisticated look to reach out to the next generation of beauties, featuring bold square compacts, bottles and tubes that are emblazoned with the BLK/OPL logo. The brand also used the opportunity to introduce the all-new True Colour Ultra Matte Foundation Powder. This versatile formulation foundation powder can be applied wet or dry and is suitable, for all skin types and its versatile formulation allows for buildable coverage with a matte finish.

The event which was hosted by MTV VJ K’ola who kicked off with a brief introduction of the brand and a short speech by CEO Kuddy Cosmetics, Kudirat Fashola. Kuddy cosmetics is the official distributor of BLK OPLproducts in Nigeria, with various outlets in Lagos and all major cities within the country.

Dheshan Naidu a representative of BLK OPL, took us through the transition of the BLK OPL brand through the years and did the honors of introducing the new True Colour Ultra Matte Foundation Powder with Tolani Artistry, one of the brand ambassadors of BLK OPL in Nigeria on hand to go through a quick demo of how the products work.

Signed to Pages Modelling Agency, 10 models with different makeup looks put on an amazing display of creativity as they gave a show-stopping catwalk to up the tempo music with Kennis Music’s DJ Butterr on the music deck. The looks were created by the Blk Opl Nigeria’s official brand ambassadors, Lillian Paul and Tolani Artistry.

On the inspiration behind the looks, Tolani Artistry had this to say, I wanted to showcase the versatility and coverage of the foundation, concealer and powder range. I also paired some of the looks with bold lip colors on the models to illustrate the vibrant colors within the color splurge lip line. Additionally, I wanted to represent how fantastic the finish of each skin product and powder was especially in the Nigerian climate.

And what is a party without a glass of cocktail in hand? Baileys Nigeria, was present to make sure everyone had a glass of their creamy goodness. Sweet Kiwi also provided a cup of some delicious Froyo for everyone.

The event was well attended by various beauty enthusiasts such Kehinde Smith, Idia Aisien, Dodos, Anita Brows, Abimbola Craig, Afua Osei, Michelle Dede, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya, Chiamaka Ntia, Yewande Thorpe, Powede Lawrence, Ezinne Alfa (Beauty in Lagos) and a host of others. See pictures below:

All new Blk Opl products can be shopped on www.kuddycosmetics.com or at any Kuddy Cosmetics stores nationwide.

