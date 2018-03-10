Brymo is dropping his 6th Studio Album “OṢÓ” this Month | Get the Scoop

Music star Brymo is set to drop his sixth studio album in a few weeks and we can’t wait.

The singer announced that OṢÓ will be released this March, on the 27th, and it is already available for pre-order.

According to the project site, this album “depicts Brymo’s propensity to evolve his art. Brymo brought class, growth and maturity to the table with this body of work. Dedicated to keeping his art sacred, Brymo has blessed listeners with his strongest work till date – an atmospheric, introspective set that’s built on masterful songwriting, philosophy and rhythm. From the rhythmic “No Be Me”, the reflective “God is In Your Mind” inspired by the work of a Ghanaian fine artist; where Brymo brought his vocal prowess accompanied by strong guitar-riff by David Ubani, and to the soulful “Bá’núsọ”; OṢÓ is Brymo embracing his destiny as Africa’s leading figure in the arts!”

You can pre-order the album here.