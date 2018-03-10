BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Brymo is dropping his 6th Studio Album “OṢÓ” this Month | Get the Scoop

10.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Music star Brymo is set to drop his sixth studio album in a few weeks and we can’t wait.

The singer announced that OṢÓ will be released this March, on the 27th, and it is already available for pre-order.

According to the project site, this album “depicts Brymo’s propensity to evolve his art. Brymo brought class, growth and maturity to the table with this body of work. Dedicated to keeping his art sacred, Brymo has blessed listeners with his strongest work till date – an atmospheric, introspective set that’s built on masterful songwriting, philosophy and rhythm. From the rhythmic “No Be Me”, the reflective “God is In Your Mind” inspired by the work of a Ghanaian fine artist; where Brymo brought his vocal prowess accompanied by strong guitar-riff by David Ubani, and to the soulful “Bá’núsọ”; OṢÓ is Brymo embracing his destiny as Africa’s leading figure in the arts!”

You can pre-order the album here.

4 Comments on Brymo is dropping his 6th Studio Album “OṢÓ” this Month | Get the Scoop
  • isaobi March 10, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Great! Brymo never disappoints. Like the musician,Beautiful Nubia, Brymo is under rated. Brilliant songwriter and singer. Look forward to the album.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Kay March 10, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    King of music. Everyone else can fall back.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Egg March 11, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Genius!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Mondela March 12, 2018 at 5:53 am

    The most underrated musician in Nigeria.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija