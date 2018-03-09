BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine’s Latest Issue

09.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine's Latest Issue

For their latest issue, New York Times Magazine features four of 2018’s prominent acts; Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane and King Krule as they look at “25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going“.

Explaining the concept, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein says;

McGinley’s dreamy portraits of these musicians, along with a sketchy, scribbly, partly hand-drawn design, set a loose, creative tone for the issue.It’s the feeling of being present at the creation, a witness to the birth of new aristic energies, which is what this annual issue is all about.

The new covers see all four artists in retro-glam poses with flowers as the overriding theme. The songs featured on the article include Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Gucci Mane’s Rich Ass Junkie, Drew Barrymore by SZA and Dum Surfer by King Krule.

See more covers below:

Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine's Latest Issue Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine's Latest Issue Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine's Latest Issue

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija