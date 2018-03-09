Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane & King Krule cover New York Times Magazine’s Latest Issue

For their latest issue, New York Times Magazine features four of 2018’s prominent acts; Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane and King Krule as they look at “25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going“.

Explaining the concept, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein says;

McGinley’s dreamy portraits of these musicians, along with a sketchy, scribbly, partly hand-drawn design, set a loose, creative tone for the issue.It’s the feeling of being present at the creation, a witness to the birth of new aristic energies, which is what this annual issue is all about.

The new covers see all four artists in retro-glam poses with flowers as the overriding theme. The songs featured on the article include Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, Gucci Mane’s Rich Ass Junkie, Drew Barrymore by SZA and Dum Surfer by King Krule.

See more covers below: