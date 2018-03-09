Black Excellence! Common & Sope Aluko are Proudly African for “The African GetDown” Party

Last night, multiple Grammy and Oscar Award-winning, rapper/actor, Common hosted The Africa GetDown party at Elyx House, Hollywood which had five South African personalities; Heavy-K, Anatii, Da L.E.S. along with TV presenters Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha and Ayanda Thabethe in attendance.

Also at the invitation-only event was actress Sope Aluko.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: GettyImages/Gabriel Olsen