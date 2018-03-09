Black Excellence! Common & Sope Aluko are Proudly African for “The African GetDown” Party

Last night, multiple Grammy and Oscar Award-winning, rapper/actor, Common hosted The Africa GetDown party at Elyx House, Hollywood which had five South African personalities; Heavy-K, Anatii, Da L.E.S. along with TV presenters Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha and Ayanda Thabethe in attendance.
Also at the invitation-only event was actress Sope Aluko.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: GettyImages/Gabriel Olsen
african Americans think being african is all about wearing dashiki. lol
they like familiarising with us africans. if u tell them to mention 5 countries in africa they can’t.
Very Apt!! and most are not willing to learn anything about Africa aside wearing Dashiki, they believe that is where Africa starts and end. Sigh
African American choose to be dellibarately ignorant, about Africa in the same way. We Africans choose to be ignorant about islam and its harmful effects on our continent! We are all caught between a rock and a hatd place and just seeking to catch a Break from Life !!!
i concur
Don’t mind them. They are more prejudice towards Africans than oyibos but they are quick to form BLM
Bruno, this is another example you are miserable, confused and ignorant person. You consisently talk negative about Nigeria and being nigeian. You kiss white man’s ass all day long and wish you are not black. . But you want to claim to be one now, you are the one familiarizing. Blacks are from Africa anyway, their identity was stolen from them by their own very brothers and sisters who chose to sell them for a token of change. Africans particularly Nigerians are arrogant, condescending for no reason, get off your high horse. Go fix your messed up attitude, countries first
most Africans don’t even know their history and are extremely ignorant about their own people and the damage they have caused to their fellow Africans. Ask an African what he or she knows about civil rights movement, the key players, jim crow era, brown vs board of education, destruction of black wall street in oklahoma, madam C.J walker the first woman millionaire in America etc they know absolutely nothing just the stereotypes.
Africans should be the ones reaching out, willing to educate because they are the one who caused the division.
FREE YOUR MIND & THE REST WILL FOLLOW!!!
Zambia, South Africa, Togo, Ivory Coast, Benin?! These r just a few of the countries I have traveled to. Your stereotypical comments show you are just as ignorant as you interpret African Americans to be. And for the record, I wear Dashiki, Mudcloth from Mali, I will rock a gele, and Kente cloth from Ghana along with my Chicago Bulls cap. I’m a proud African American that loves and appreciate where I come from and have so much love inside that I can’t hate. I have so much love, I’m gonna send some to u, lol.
Goes both ways Hatetist bruno. What do you know about the African American experience hummmm? How have you contributed to their ministry hummm?
Hope they played Nigerian songs at the party
At least them wear Asobi to try and belong. fugly Asobi though,
dem try sha.