Court adjourns Kiss Daniel & G-Worldwide’s case to May 16

The battle between singer Kiss Daniel and his former label G-Worldwide Entertainment is still not over, as the case has been adjourned until May 16.
The Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that as the same evidence which was presented for the grant of the injunctions are same with those submitted to the court for the trial and main issue, the court is constrained to make an order for an accelerated hearing and trial of the matter.
Both parties are expected in court on May 16, with their witnesses to tender their evidence and testify.
Kiss Daniel has reportedly reached out to his former label through his lawyers with hopes to reach a settlement.
I’m grateful i saw this post when i did.
I was just asking my co-workers last month about the Kiss Daniel vs G Worldwide wahala and they seemed pretty clueless. I remember the court had earlier set a date for January this year and when January came, i didn’t hear anything about it.
Now i’m trying not to be biased towards one side. Its most likely the majority will definitely side Kiss but then again, i understand the legal implications of putting one’s signature to a “Binding agreement” such as a record deal.
I also read earlier that Kiss on his part succeeded in dodging being served the court summons and as a result, they simply just pasted it on his gate.
Now if he was truly innocent and all his damning claims of being paid N30k a month by Emperor Geezy’s side and etc, why would he try to do that?
There’s only one way to find out. Let May 16 come.
Richard Juwah