It’s Happening! D’Banj & Don Jazzy announce Mo’Hits Reunion Tour

19.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Right since when the Mo’Hits crew broke up in 2012, fans have been calling for a reunion.

This wish has only come true in snatches – concert shows with one or more appearing unannounced, the most notable being Davido‘s 30 Billion Concert in December, 2017.

Well, it’s finally happening!

Both D’Banj and Don Jazzy on their Instagram on Monday shared a video announcing the Mo’Hits Reunion Tour.

The exact dates or venues or musicians performing have not been stated, but we can’t help but be excited!

See the video below:

@donjazzy Are They Ready ?

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

Photo Credit: Instagram – @elziavibestudio

2 Comments on It’s Happening! D’Banj & Don Jazzy announce Mo’Hits Reunion Tour
  • Marsala March 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    M-O-H-I-T-S, MOHITS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Mama March 20, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Oya o! Give me the dates quickly! Let me book my outing!!!! Yasssssss!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
