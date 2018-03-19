MBGN 2005 Omowunmi Akinnifesi shares Testimony on Never Giving Up & Following your Heart

Beauty queen and entrepreneur Omowunmi Akinnifesi in a new post on her Instagram page shared a testimony of how she achieved everything people closest to her told her she couldn’t.

From being told she wasn’t pretty enough to win MBGN, to being told she wasn’t good enough to gain admission into Kings College London.

She wrote:

Someone very very close to me once told me that it was impossible for me to win MBGN. “The other girls are way prettier than you. Are u blind?”. Yet i won.

.

How can you win Miss Tourism International? “Look at Miss Russia’s body?”…. Yet I won.

.

“You can not win Miss Bikini International with your dark skin”. Yet I won. In total 3 crowns. Yet i won

.

Next was you can never finish with an Upper Class Division. You are too busy as MBGN. Then i finished with a 3.9 GPA. Yet I won

.

Kings College London can never admit you Omowunmi. Forget applying because they only take certain kind of students. Then Cambridge, Imperial, UCL and Kings College sent me admission Letters. Oxford put me on their waiting list. Because i was told KCL was way out of my league i chose KCL. Plus i liked the fact that my High School was Queens College and my Uni was Kings College. Yet I won

.

Then i decided to start a business and someone very close to me said “you know you are just not good at Business”. Now they come to me for business advice. And i have 4 companies i run. Yet I won.

.

I cried everytime someone told me i couldn’t. But have never gone the way people tell me to go. When i do i fail. I go the way my spirit directs. If you follow the words of people you will fall and remain stagnant. Dry your tears, follow your own heart and fail forward knowing you followed you. At the end of the day you face your death alone so what the hec. Lets run this race called life and run it unapologetically ✌💪. #Gogetter#Spreadpositivity#Femaleentrepreneur#YetIWon#YetIAmstillWinning