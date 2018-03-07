“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle that you know nothing about” – Toke Makinwa

Media personalty and best selling author Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram today to address people who are in fear of living their life to the fullest because of being misunderstood or being judged.
Toke advised that they should invest in their glow up and remember to always stay true to who they are, citing when her marriage fell apart and people who judged her ended up in worse situations.
See her post below:
So true!!
Kaaro Toke. Well said. I see your h8rs haven’t woken up yet to comment or judge ☺.
and be following sugar daddies 2… smh
Do not be a rumour monger. Do you have evidence? She is talking to people like you. Man up and collect you ‘L’,