Going Global! 🌎 This All-Kids Dance Crew from Ikorodu caught the Attention of Rihanna, Naomi Campbell & BBC

Thanks to the WorldWideWeb, the possibility of things getting a global attention has become easier and this all-kids dance crew from Ikorodu are the new wave online.

The Dream Catchers have caught the attention of top American entertainers like Diddy and Rihanna while supermodel Naomi Campbell has also featured them on her Instagram page.

Whether it’s dancing shaku shaku, or coming up with their own choreography, these kids are definitely putting a smile on our faces.

MOOD ALL WEEKEND @dreamcatchersda A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Mar 10, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

Watch their mini-documentary on BBC: