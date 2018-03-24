\"\"

Going Global! 🌎 This All-Kids Dance Crew from Ikorodu caught the Attention of Rihanna, Naomi Campbell & BBC

Going Global! 🌎 This All-Kids Dance Crew from Ikorodu are making Waves

Thanks to the WorldWideWeb, the possibility of things getting a global attention has become easier and this all-kids dance crew from Ikorodu are the new wave online.

The Dream Catchers have caught the attention of top American entertainers like Diddy and Rihanna while supermodel Naomi Campbell has also featured them on her Instagram page.

Whether it’s dancing shaku shaku, or coming up with their own choreography, these kids are definitely putting a smile on our faces.

 

Watch their mini-documentary on BBC:

  • Cynical March 24, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    This singlehandedly made my weekend. Awwww…i’m like a proud mum. Start where you are with what you have truly. #whenitisyourtime

    Love this! 0 Reply
