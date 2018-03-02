2Baba releases Soundtrack for forthcoming TV Series “In Love & Ashes” | Listen on BN

The countdown to the big arrival of the gripping television series In Love & Ashes begins with the release of original soundtrack by pop legend 2Baba.

As expected of a music maestro, 2Baba delivers a soul-stirring track with thought-provoking lyrics, a perfect soundtrack for the moving tale that’s In Love And Ashes.

Written by Innocent Idibia, Kelechi Orji and Efe Omorogbe and produced by Kelly Hansome, the song promotes the message of tolerance, unity and peace among all Nigerians in particular and all of humanity in general.

The accompanying music video for the soundtrack was shot by award-winning video director Unlimited L.A.

In Love and Ashes is a compelling 8-part drama series about loss, regret, forgiveness, hope and the human spirit’s incredible capacity for healing.

Patience Uzokwor, Charles Etubiebi, Nasifat Abdullahi, Sani Danja, Tijjani, Usman Faraga, Anita Pam and Meg Otanwa make up its star-studded cast.

Listen and Download below:

