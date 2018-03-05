The Irede Foundation is Empowering 60 Child Amputees through the #Powerof6 Campaign to Celebrate its 6th Anniversary

The Irede Foundation (TIF) – a non-for-profit organisation focused on encouraging children living with limb loss (either acquired or congenital) to live a life of fulfilment – is celebrating the foundations 6th anniversary by empowering 60 child amputees. The foundation will also set up a Prosthetic Lab by giving N600, $6 or £6 every month for 6 months

The Irede Foundation was founded in 2012 by Crystal Chigbu, mother of 7-year-old Irede Beulah Chigbu who was born with congenital limb deformity; to assist indigent children living with limb loss gain access to prosthesis that would enable them to live independently. Read the BellaNaija feature of Crystal’s story HERE.

**

Greetings to you from the Irede Foundation.

First, we would like to thank our partners (corporate, individual, media), volunteers, sponsors and social media community; on your commitment and devotion to our cause, you have consistently restored hope to child amputees for the last 6 Powerful though the Irede foundation team.

This year, we celebrate The Irede Foundation 6th anniversary. We remember how it all started – with a support group for parents and caregivers of child amputees. So far, though your help, Irede foundation provided 82 prosthetic limbs for child amputees. Is that not wonderful?

Our story of growth and restored hope is incomplete without YOU and we’re excited that you’ve helped us come this far.

As we look forward to a vibrant future and continue to push for awareness and empowerment for child amputees, hence, we have launched a campaign tagged #PowerOf6 from the 1st of February, 2018.

The #PowerOf6 is an initiative of The Irede Foundation to empower 60 children living with limb loss and set up a Prosthetic Lab by giving N600, $6 or £6 every month for 6 months and getting 6 of your friends to join you to do

the same.

Watch the campaign below:



We invite you to join the #PowerOf6 campaign and together we will achieve our goal of putting smiles on the faces of 60 child amputees this year.

Kindly follow the #PowerOf6 hashtag on our social media platforms to stay updated.

To be a part of this, please click here

To donate online, click here.

Watch a testimonial video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>