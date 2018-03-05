BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s having a Baby Girl!

05.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Khloe Kardashian who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, revealed the sex of her baby on last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While on a trip to San Francisco with Kim and Kourtney, Kylie calls Khloe to deliver the results from her (Khloe’s) doctor. Kylie excitedly tells Khloe she’s having a girl, Khloe though happy, seems a bit disappointed as she thought the baby was going to be a boy.

Kim tells her she felt the same way when she found out North was a girl. Khloe then calls her mum, Kris who comforts her and tells her, her daughter will be Tristan’s love.

After the episode aired, Khloe tweeted:

1 Comments on Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s having a Baby Girl!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija