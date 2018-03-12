Koffi features Sir Shina Peters on New Single “Gentleman” | Listen on BN

Koffi Tha Guru teams up with Sir Shina Peters in this soulful tune. Taken off the Colourborations album and produced by Lowkeyz.
Gentleman is a feel good vibe for all to dance and enjoy.
Listen and Download below:
12.03.2018
