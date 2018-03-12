New Video: Becca feat. Stonebwoy – With You

Ghanaian songstress Becca brings to us the official video to a song titled With You, which is off her recently released Unveiling album. The song features her Zylofon Media label mate, dancehall act Stonebwoy.
Hit Play below!
12.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com
