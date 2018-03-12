BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Beyoncé and JAY-Z officially announce “On the Run II” Tour

12.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Beyoncé and JAY-Z officially announce "On the Run II" Tour - BellaNaija

It’s official! Power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z have officially announced the their tour “On the Run II.”

Beyoncé had earlier in the month listed a date on the “On the Run II” Tour – June 30 – on her Facebook, but had quickly taken it down.

An announcement video was released on Monday, with the tour kicking off on June 6.

The tour will be the sequel to the On the Run Tour which feature JAY-Z performing the songs from his album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” and Beyoncé from her self-titled album.

The OTR II tour will feature songs from the albums “Lemonade” and “4:44” which both detail JAY-Z cheating in their marriage.

The photo of the JAY-Z and Beyoncé from the tour poster reportedly references “Touki Bouki,” a 1973 Senegalese film about two lovers who steal money and clothing, then book passage to Paris to start new lives.

Se the announcement video below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija