Beyoncé and JAY-Z officially announce “On the Run II” Tour

It’s official! Power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z have officially announced the their tour “On the Run II.”

Beyoncé had earlier in the month listed a date on the “On the Run II” Tour – June 30 – on her Facebook, but had quickly taken it down.

An announcement video was released on Monday, with the tour kicking off on June 6.

The tour will be the sequel to the On the Run Tour which feature JAY-Z performing the songs from his album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” and Beyoncé from her self-titled album.

The OTR II tour will feature songs from the albums “Lemonade” and “4:44” which both detail JAY-Z cheating in their marriage.

The photo of the JAY-Z and Beyoncé from the tour poster reportedly references “Touki Bouki,” a 1973 Senegalese film about two lovers who steal money and clothing, then book passage to Paris to start new lives.

#OTRII tour poster references "Touki Bouki," a 1973 Senegalese film about two lovers who steal money and clothing, then book passage to Paris to start new lives. It's considered an African cinema classic. pic.twitter.com/l64KjxzAw0 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 12, 2018

Se the announcement video below: