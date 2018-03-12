Di’Ja births Baby Girl!

Singer Di’Ja has announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl!

The singer announced the birth on her Instagram, saying the baby girl was born on Friday, March 9, 2018. She wrote:

My mother is God’s gift. #GRANDMA and her grandkids. Wow I now have TWO children now (a boy and a girl). Alhamdullilah. Ubangiji Allah sai Godiya. I’m the happiest woman alive. God bless my husband , mother, father, and my brother and his family @msfaddy..heck my whole family! My daughter came on 9th MARCH 2018. Thanking everyone that has been there and been private with us. Have to thank @paul_gambit for shooting me heavily pregnant on the way you are #gbadun you music video (some will go and watch it again.) Thanks to the amazing styling of @funmi_fagbemi And @juongerald. My Mavin family for their undying support and helping a pregnant lady finish her EP #Aphrodija and most of all my amazing family full of friends and support system. Mama bear of 2 💙💙. Allah ya Raya mana su.

To think I was in labour on the 8th of March while doing a photoshoot with @michaeltubescreations and didn’t know🙈🙈. Women are truly amazing. I cannot wait for what is in store. Allahu Akbar.

#mothersdayiseveryday

#womensdayiseveryday

#childrensdayiseveryday

#mensdayiseveryday

Now we are fully loaded and ready. 2018 just started!