BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Razaq Ahmed of CowryWise speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast

12.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Razaq Ahmed of CowryWise speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast - BellaNaijaHello BellaNaijarians,

We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku of Starta.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. This second season is in partnership with The British Council Nigeria.

Razaq Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of CowryWise, an automated savings platform, is the guest on this episode.

Ahmed graduated with a first class degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and is also a CFA Charter holder.

Ahmed, in this episode, discusses why it is hard for FinTech companies to fit into the current regulatory framework; how corporate governance is important to the longevity of businesses; and CowryWise’s biggest pain point.

Listen to the episode below:

1 Comments on Razaq Ahmed of CowryWise speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast
  • Oloye March 13, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Ahmed! Very intelligent and bold guy.

    The only thing that makes him stand out is, his GUTS! Who left a cool job at Shell to stand in a new terrain filled with uncertainties?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija