Razaq Ahmed of CowryWise speaks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast

We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku of Starta.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. This second season is in partnership with The British Council Nigeria.

Razaq Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of CowryWise, an automated savings platform, is the guest on this episode.

Ahmed graduated with a first class degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and is also a CFA Charter holder.

Ahmed, in this episode, discusses why it is hard for FinTech companies to fit into the current regulatory framework; how corporate governance is important to the longevity of businesses; and CowryWise’s biggest pain point.

Listen to the episode below:

