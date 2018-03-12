BellaNaija

Sound Sultan, Niniola, Koker give thrilling performances at Songversation With Aramide

The live music concert which had Aramide perform some amazing Afro-soul inspired songs took place at Hard Rock Café, Victoria Island, on March 11, 2018.The Afro-Soul Queen thrilled her fans with top notch songs which kept them entertained all through her performance.

Sound Sultan, Niniola, Johnny Drille, Koker and other carefully selected artistes showcased electrifying performances at the concert. The concert which was in commemoration of International women’s day serenaded guests with amazing performances from Aramide.

The show kicked off with performances from Clay, Temmie, Tjan, Morayo, Michael Meme, Okeimute and Yimika. Other artistes who performed at Songversation with Aramide include Saeon, Sir Dauda, and Isaac Geralds.

  • Gbemi March 13, 2018 at 5:30 am

    love Aramides outfit. wish I made the show

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Zainab March 13, 2018 at 5:33 am

    nice. kudos to her.
    I love her song magic

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Abubakar A. March 13, 2018 at 10:19 am

    lovely pics. Nice to see alternative music thriving

    Love this! 1 Reply
