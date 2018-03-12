Korede Bello speaks and performs at Women’s Day Outreach in Uganda

On Thursday 8th March, Mavin Records star Korede Bello headlined at a Women’s Day school outreach at Bethany High School in Naalya, a suburb of Kampala the capital of Uganda.

The outreach was organised by local non-profit Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), a youth led organisation that focuses on mitigating socio-cultural norms to provide young people with Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights information and life skills, for them to be able to make informed decisions. The organisation has worked with other leading Nigerian acts before, such as Tiwa Savage, Chidinma and Emmanuel Ikubese. They also boast of a wide base of musical cultural icons dominating the Ugandan scene such as Geosteady, Navio, Naava Grey, Martha Smallz, Allan Toniks and Mun G, so it was only proper that Korede’s was a suited invitation for their outreach.

He started off with an inspirational talk with the musical cultural icons on the eve of the Women’s Day, at a sit down meet held by RAHU at Naguru Skyz Hotel Kampala, a franchise of the Protea Hotels. He reminded the icons that they had to always consider the impact of their music on the audience, especially among the young people who idolize them.

The following day, he joined Navio, Geosteady, Fille, Nutty Neithan, Mun G and Naava Grey to entertain students who had turned up for the outreach. The artistes participated in the informative sessions where they talked to young people about health issues such as menstrual hygiene, teenage pregnancy and relationships, before serenading the crowd with some of their finest tunes.

