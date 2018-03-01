BlackPanther stars Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira reuniting to adapt Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah” into TV Miniseries

The plan had been to make it into a movie, but it seems Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s novel “Americanah” will be made into a tv miniseries.
In an interview with Extra, Lupita Nyong’o, who got the rights to the book 4 years ago, revealed that she will be teaming up with “Black Panther” costar Danai Gurira to make the book into a tv show.
Lupita had in January revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that “Americanah” is in the process of being made into a miniseries.
Speaking to Extra, she finally revealed more details, saying Danai, who is Zimbabwean descent, will be writing the miniseries, and she will be playing the lead actress.
This will be the third time the two will be working together, after “Black Panther” and “Eclipsed,” a play written by Gurira and which earned Lupita her first Tony nomination.
Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
YESSS more of this!
I would have preferred the lead actress to be Nigerian (Yoruba) but it is what it is. Still excited about it tho
But the lead actress is not Yoruba but Igbo in the book.
But the lead actress is Ibo. In fact all the characters are Ibo apart from a few
The writer of the book is Igbo and her story was based on Igbo culture and environment, so why would you prefer the lead actress to be Yoruba. That’s funny. I loved the book, so I’m looking forward to watching it on screen. I’m all for amazing talent and people who are making a great effort to represent us(collectively) well. So I’m rooting for Lupita and Danai.
This is off topic but I’ve watched Black panther the third time now and still had chills.
Another aspect and an important discussion we need to have is the tension, division, disconnection between Africans and Black Americans. An African who often feels more superior than Black American due to their academic achievements, thinks they speak better English(in reference to ebonics), and pride in at least knowing where they come from which I’ve heard Africans use as an insult. Most importantly, the disconnection, non chalant attitude to the emotional/mental pain and history of our own brothers and sisters. Africans have done a poor, terrible job actually failed on their part. How do you expect a group to be proud and show care if you don’t give it out?
Then Black Americans who display ignorance about Africa/Africans as a whole, some who take pride in being diluted(not wanting to identify as an African) because they feel it’s inferior based on how society has distorted our minds, the stupid names we’ve been called if you grew up as an African among Black Americans. This was all another tactic to divide us because the only narrative and imagery they saw of Africa were negative. Let’s use this opportunity to hear each other out, understand, educate ourselves better, and if anything uplifts one another. If this movie makes Black Americans feel more connected to their lost roots, so be it. It’s about time.
I personally enjoy when Black Americans are open to learning about where they come from originally.
An Amaka who uses “Ibo!” 💭
Ahhh My mistake everyone. Igbo not Yoruba 🙂
Beautiful, powerful and unstoppable women. Intelligent, educated, classy, socially conscious women exuding regal, sophisticated femininity. Continue to dominate the black female narrative with your regal presence. This is what black hollywood/pop culture has been missing and has allowed for uneducated simpletons with absolutely no depth nor consciousness to dominate for so long. About time we see this in the entertainment scene.
i see that our actresses… including the ones you guys swoon over here …keep being passed up for major roles even the ones concerning Nigeria ..Hmmm..why is that???… hollywood conspiracy???…mediocre performance ?…village people ??..
Mostly mediocre performances and excess adipose tissue problems, lmao. Also add no consciousness and depth. Most can never think to the point of buying the rights to a book, lol. But when they buy new clothes and shoes, social media must hear it. And BN will not fail to kill our sensibilities with such ‘scoop’, lol. Very uninspiring. Lupita ride on, o jare!
Naijas like money and shine shine things. They are passed over major roles either dont have the talent or on their high horse or chasing after old men to sponsor them. We dont celebrate our own until the west picks it up. , Then there’s a lack of creativity and imagination in this new generation and nollywood. We will rather follow trends
Add being real and not overmade up to that, please.
All the years of seeing Lupita at award shows and on the big screen, have you ever seen her face “beat” or “baked” or the areas underneath her eyes and around her brows being like 5 shades lighter than her skin tone at the hands of any MUA?
Just saying…
I’m actually pained that no Nigerian actresses thought of buying the rights to any of Chimamand’s most popular book,… Even the supposedly wealthy ones. I’m so pained! Is it a curse for Nigerians not to be able to think outside the box?!
Could they have afforded it? If yes, what would have been the return on investment? Film business in Nigeria is hard o. The guy who did half of a yellow sun didn’t leave happy. Even egbon afolayan is always complaining. You invest millions in a movie and the only thing you get in return is bragging rights. Just saying o.
Are you sure they did not try but were turned down? I know a few. In other news, why are we happy about Lupita playing Igbo but not Thandie Newton? Asking for a friend.
I did. In between reading the book. A voice told me google to see if someone hasn’t beat me to it though! I didn’t think to buy it ( as I don’t have the money lol) , but I did think of adapting it into a movie. And I was 23 at the time. It’s a shame it’s been given elsewhere. Not to worry though, I’ll figure something else out.
Be happy that an African bought the rights, we are one at the end of the day.
They want to sing. And slay.
If they did try and didn’t succeed then that’s understandable. I just feel the way I feel because to me it’s like the equivalent of we having crude oil but exporting it and then importing the finished product. I feel like we have so much in Nigeria but we end up letting foreigners get the best of it…
Goodluck to them sha
lupita is really smart…loving her recent movie moves
Kudos to them. Uzo Adugba comes to mind. Lupita, please do not repeat the Will Smith type casting.
I prefer to read than watch Adichie’s stories. The depth and soul of her storytelling prowess, I feel, cannot be captured on any screen. Yellow Sun tried but didn’t recoup on investments. Lupita will need much more financial power and the best PR agency to turn Americana into a blockbuster. Not surprised she’s changing it into a miniseries instead. May have been difficult to sell the story to big sponsors & producers, so she can’t come and be losing money naa. I feel they don’t cast Nollywood actresses cos they don’t have that much global audience and grossing power. Also, a lot more goes into Hollywood productions so a lot more is expected, and nobody in Nollywood can deliver. Gene maybe, but she chose to bow out when the ovation was loudest. And that is ok.
Still, I agree with y’all and salute Lupita for daring to try. Ride on gurrl!