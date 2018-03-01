BlackPanther stars Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira reuniting to adapt Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah” into TV Miniseries

The plan had been to make it into a movie, but it seems Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s novel “Americanah” will be made into a tv miniseries.

In an interview with Extra, Lupita Nyong’o, who got the rights to the book 4 years ago, revealed that she will be teaming up with “Black Panther” costar Danai Gurira to make the book into a tv show.

Lupita had in January revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that “Americanah” is in the process of being made into a miniseries.

Speaking to Extra, she finally revealed more details, saying Danai, who is Zimbabwean descent, will be writing the miniseries, and she will be playing the lead actress.

This will be the third time the two will be working together, after “Black Panther” and “Eclipsed,” a play written by Gurira and which earned Lupita her first Tony nomination.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images