Federal Government charges Dino Melaye to Court over alleged False Information

Dino Melaye

The Federal Government has arraigned Kogi West District Senator Dino Melaye before the Abuja High Court, Punch reports.

Melaye was charged to court on 2 counts of false information.

The senator had in April 2017, alleged there was an attempt to take his life.

Edward Onoja David, chief of staff to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello was the one Melaye allegedly falsely fingered for the assassination attempt.

Melaye, accompanied to the court premises by 11 senators including Ben Murray-Bruce and Shehu Sani, pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail to the tune of ₦100,000 with 1 surety who has to be a federal civil servant of at least Grade Level 14 in any federal parastatal or establishment.

