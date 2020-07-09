ID Cabasa is Tired of People Saying What They Don’t Know About COVID-19

The world began dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, and since then there have been 549,846 confirmed deaths worldwide and 684 confirmed deaths here in Nigeria.

Every day we see survivors like Ayodeji Osowobi and Ife Durosinmi-Etti come out to tell their stories. However, there are still people who continue to push the narrative that COVID-19 isn’t real or it is not as serious as it looks.

This manner of thinking is extremely dangerous, especially when it comes from influential people like the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who continues to say COVID-19 doesn’t exist in his state.

In a recent post, shared via Instagram, music producer, ID Cabasa, has asked influential people not to air their feelings on COVID-19 if there are no facts to back it up. He says:

You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people”

He goes on to say that we should all be careful because the virus is real.

See the post below: