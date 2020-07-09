ID Cabasa is Tired of People Saying What They Don’t Know About COVID-19

Connect with us

The world began dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, and since then there have been 549,846 confirmed deaths worldwide and 684 confirmed deaths here in Nigeria.

Every day we see survivors like Ayodeji Osowobi and Ife Durosinmi-Etti come out to tell their stories. However, there are still people who continue to push the narrative that COVID-19 isn’t real or it is not as serious as it looks.

This manner of thinking is extremely dangerous, especially when it comes from influential people like the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who continues to say COVID-19 doesn’t exist in his state.

In a recent post, shared via Instagram, music producer, ID Cabasa, has asked influential people not to air their feelings on COVID-19 if there are no facts to back it up. He says:

You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people”

He goes on to say that we should all be careful because the virus is real.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

As intelligent and influential people, it will be discretional to be quiet and observe things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why? I don’t dispute what you feel or believe BUT if what u feel or belief has no FACTS backing it please be careful how you share these things u are feeling it is.. You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people with what you have not said(Which can be insinuated from what you said) Someone said there’s no COVID-19 and all she could quote was a top MOG… and I am like “Did he ever say there is no Covid? Then she started saying everything is a hoax.. quoting theories upon theories…SMH.. 10mins after she called back panting and nearly crying that she just got a call that her younger brother was exposed to the virus….. Please let’s be careful people… This stuff is real.. Let’s trust God for a cure/prevention soon while we also do our part to prevent the spread… Those who caught d virus already we pray God heal them

A post shared by olumide idcabasa Ogunade (@idcabasa) on

