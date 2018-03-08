BellaNaija

Women want to be Equal but can they pay for their own Cab?

08.03.2018

The controversial cast of #SeriousBanta is at it again! This time around, they’re talking gender roles. On the heels of the feminist movement being at full force, talks on gender roles or the lack thereof, don’t seem to be quieting down.

Are you for or against equality of the sexes? Watch below as this heavily opinionated lot debate the topic.


 

 

  • Patrick March 8, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Equal rights for sure, no superior or inferior but we are different in mind and abilities. On a lighter note the guy in white tee should be given a skirt and a set of heels he had more fire than the ladies. Lol just joking

