New Music: CKay – Container

Chocolate City Music producer/singer CKay releases his first single of 2018 titled Container.
The vibe and energy in the track has an influence of the South African gwara gwara dance style.
The song was produced by Tempoe.
Listen below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
02.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Chocolate City Music producer/singer CKay releases his first single of 2018 titled Container.
The vibe and energy in the track has an influence of the South African gwara gwara dance style.
The song was produced by Tempoe.
Listen below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline