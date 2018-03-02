New Music: Deji Abdul – Bandana

Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter Deji Abdul is back once again with his brand new single titled Bandana.
The song is filled with beautiful lyrics that can make you slow whine and also fall in love at the same time.
Listen below:
