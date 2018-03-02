New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Slimcase & Mz Kiss – Shempe

Superstar DJ Xclusive teams up with the man of the season Slimcase & the queen of street lamba Mz Kiss on this new single titled Shempe.
Listen and Download below:
02.03.2018
I don’t love it, I don’t hate it. Song is just okay imo
This song is very dope, slimcase make it dope with his street lamba