BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Slimcase & Mz Kiss – Shempe

02.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Slimcase & Mz Kiss - Shempe

Superstar DJ Xclusive teams up with the man of the season Slimcase & the queen of street lamba Mz Kiss on this new single titled Shempe.

Listen and Download below:

Download

2 Comments on New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Slimcase & Mz Kiss – Shempe
  • Nana Adjapong March 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I don’t love it, I don’t hate it. Song is just okay imo

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • olagist March 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    This song is very dope, slimcase make it dope with his street lamba

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija