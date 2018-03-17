New Music: Onome Eluwa – Invade Me

Onome Eluwa‘s debut single, Invade Me talks about the need for God to take over our existence. Its an outcry for more of the Lord. Invade Me is a prayer to Him to fill us up till we overflow. Enjoy His Presence as you listen.
Listen and Download
17.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
