Ace music producer – Juls dishes out the visuals for his latest single – Oshey taken off his previously released Ojekoo EP.
The tune features Moelogo, Siza and DJ Tunez and the video was directed by Tshisz Nelson.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
17.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Ace music producer – Juls dishes out the visuals for his latest single – Oshey taken off his previously released Ojekoo EP.
The tune features Moelogo, Siza and DJ Tunez and the video was directed by Tshisz Nelson.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline