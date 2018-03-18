New Music: Selebobo – Topic

Gifted artiste/producer Selebobo is back with a fresh single titled Topic, following his memorable stint on Anyhow alongside Tekno and company.
The Made Men Music Group artiste delivers another banger.
Listen and Download below:
