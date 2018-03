Just a few days after acquiring his second home, singer, Kiss Daniel has gifted his younger brother Anidugbe Uthman a new car, a Chervolet Camaro to celebrate his birthday today.

The birthday boy, Uthman took to Instagram to excitedly share a photo of his new ride, which he captioned:

Thanks bro! @iamkissdaniel for the perfect bday gift,no need for epistle bro ..I love you too much ❤️ #mustang #grace#thankGod #Kissdaniel #march17th#iloveyou #bday @sophiecoolfm

See his post below: