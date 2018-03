Uzikwendu is back again with a new track titled Forgot about Uzi.

This time Uzi decided to hop on a hit track by Eminem titled Forgot about Dre to show his versitility, word play and lyrical ability to jump on any track and display his skills.

Forgot about Uzi is a fast-paced track where he delivers intense bars non stop that will excite you and blow your minds.

