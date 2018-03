Nigerian singers Wizkid & Nneka have been billed to perform at this year’s Afropunk Paris which is scheduled to hold from the 14-15th of July.

Starboy Music head Wizkid will be headlining the event alongside SZA, Damian Marley & D’Angelo. Nneka will also be performing as well as other talented acts like Gary Clark Jr., Trombone Shorty, Goldlink, Estere, The No Face and more.

See full lineup below

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo/@nnekaworld