Meet Tazayawan! Jeremiah Gyang and wife Ladi Welcome Third Child

Nigerian singer Jeremiah Gyang and his beautiful wife Ladi welcomed another addition to their family yesterday, a baby girl.

The couple who have been married since 2010 already have two beautiful daughters, Siseng and Asedaka and have named the new born Tazayawan.

Jeremiah Gyang announced the birth on his Instagram page;

Then Ahayah blessed Ladi and I with another hit song today, and her name is Tazayawan.

#backtobackhits ALL praises to the Most High Ahayah Asher Ahayah!

Photo Credit: @jeremiahgyang