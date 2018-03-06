BellaNaija

Meet Tazayawan! Jeremiah Gyang and wife Ladi Welcome Third Child

06.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Jeremiah Gyang and wife Ladi Otache

Nigerian singer Jeremiah Gyang and his beautiful wife Ladi welcomed another addition to their family yesterday, a baby girl.

The couple who have been married since 2010 already have two beautiful daughters, Siseng and Asedaka and have named the new born Tazayawan.

Jeremiah Gyang announced the birth on his Instagram page;

Then Ahayah blessed Ladi and I with another hit song today, and her name is Tazayawan.
#backtobackhits

ALL praises to the Most High Ahayah Asher Ahayah!

See photos below:

Meet Tazayawan! Jeremiah Gyang and wife Welcome Third Child

Photo Credit: @jeremiahgyang

2 Comments on Meet Tazayawan! Jeremiah Gyang and wife Ladi Welcome Third Child
  • Nentawe Gomiyar March 6, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Congratulations to Ladi and Jeremiah Gyang for another hit! Welcome baby Tazayawan to this beautiful world – Mr. Gyang we expect a song to welcome Tazayawan!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mrs pangolo March 6, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    congratulations on your new baby! God bless your family

    Love this! 3 Reply
