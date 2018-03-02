BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Music + Video: Odunsi x Zamir x Santi – Alte Cruise

02.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

New Music + Video: Odunsi x Zamir x Santi - Alte Cruise

OdunsiZamir and Santi team up on this mid-tempo track titled Alté Cruise. The Yinoluu produced track will definitely get your head bopping.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Watch the video below:

1 Comments on New Music + Video: Odunsi x Zamir x Santi – Alte Cruise
  • Cher March 3, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I love It !!! These are the guys who actually make music from the heart

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija